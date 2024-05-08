All Panthers

Report: NFL Schedule Release Date Revealed

The 2024 slate will be unleashed relatively soon.

Schuyler Callihan

Dec 24, 2023; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) with the / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
It’s that time of year where fans are getting tired of waiting to see what the NFL schedule looks like for their favorite team. It seems as if we now have a date to circle on the calendar. 

According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the schedule will release on May 15th at 8 p.m. EST.

The opponents for all 32 teams are already known. We just don’t know when the matchups will take place and at what time. 

Below, you’ll find the opponents for the Carolina Panthers for the 2024 season.

Home:

Arizona Cardinals

Atlanta Falcons

Cincinnatii Bengals

Dallas Cowboys

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Road:

Atlanta Falcons

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Washington Commanders

