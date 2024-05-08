Report: NFL Schedule Release Date Revealed
It’s that time of year where fans are getting tired of waiting to see what the NFL schedule looks like for their favorite team. It seems as if we now have a date to circle on the calendar.
According to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, the schedule will release on May 15th at 8 p.m. EST.
The opponents for all 32 teams are already known. We just don’t know when the matchups will take place and at what time.
Below, you’ll find the opponents for the Carolina Panthers for the 2024 season.
Home:
Arizona Cardinals
Atlanta Falcons
Cincinnatii Bengals
Dallas Cowboys
Kansas City Chiefs
Los Angeles Chargers
New Orleans Saints
New York Giants
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Road:
Atlanta Falcons
Chicago Bears
Denver Broncos
Las Vegas Raiders
New Orleans Saints
Philadelphia Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Washington Commanders
READ MORE ABOUT THE PANTHERS
Could Miles Sanders Still Have a Role in Carolina?
Report: Samir Suleiman Interviewing for Job with Patriots