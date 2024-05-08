Report: Samir Suleiman Interviewing for Job with Patriots
Former Carolina Panthers director of player negotiations and salary cap manager, Samir Suleiman, is interviewing for an executive job with the New England Patriots, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.
Sulieman came to the Panthers in 2020 after spending some time with the Pittsburgh Steelers. After two years in Carolina, he was promoted to Vice President of Football Administration, expanding his role in the budgeting and finance function of the football operation.
Suleiman was on the long list of candidates to replace Scott Fitterer as the GM in Carolina prior to David Tepper awarding the job to Dan Morgan.
