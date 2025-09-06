NFL pundit misses mark on Carolina Panthers’ biggest need going into Week 1
Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan did a ton of work this offseason when it came to addressing league’s worst defensive unit in 2024. Ejiro Evero’s unit had many issues, including a horrific run defense that allowed a whopping 179.8 yards per game. Hence the free-agent additions of Bobby Brown IIII and Tershawn Wharton, as well as fifth-round draft choice Cam Jackson. Of course, having former Pro Bowler Derrick Brown healthy all season would be the best news.
Morgan also added former Rams’ linebacker Christian Rozeboom, who led Sean McVay’s club in tackles in 2024. He addressed the safety position via free agency (Tre’von Moehrig) and the fourth-round selection of former Ohio State Buckeye Lathan Ransom.
On Friday, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports chose a remaining need for each of the 32 teams in the league. Somewhat surprisingly, he chose the cornerback spot for Dave Canales’s club.
“Carolina double-dipped at edge rusher on Day 2 when it took Texas A&M's Nic Scourton and Ole Miss’ Princely Umanmielen. Cornerback is probably the most deficient aspect of the roster despite extending Jaycee Horn. Mike Jackson and Chau Smith-Wade are in line to be the two other starters. The linebacker group has a lot to prove, but the coaching staff will probably give them the opportunity to maintain their roles.”
Is cornerback really the Panthers’ biggest remaining need?
A lot to prove may be an understatement. Scourton and Umanmielen have yet to play in a regular season game. Morgan also signed four-year pro Patrick Jones II (7.0 sacks with Vikings in 2024) and are hoping for a bounce back year from D.J. Wonnum, who appeared in only eight games a year ago.
Granted the team did allow the most touchdown passes in the league this past season with 35 scores through the air. However, Horn was a Pro Bowler in 2024 and Jackson was a 17-game starter who really came into his own in his first season in Carolina. You could make a case that the team could have added one more veteran pass rusher to a club that has managed just 59 sacks (32 in 2024) in their last 34 outings.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers vs. Jaguars: Experts make predictions for Week 1 matchup
Bryce Young, Tetairoa McMillan among top fantasy sleepers for Week 1
Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton comments on collapsed lung
Panthers cornerback depth takes hit with backup ruled out for season