Panthers' cornerback depth takes a hit with backup ruled out for 2025 season

The Carolina Panthers are down a cornerback already at the start of the season.

Jeremy Brener

Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis tackles New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook.
Denver Broncos cornerback Damarri Mathis tackles New York Jets running back Dalvin Cook. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers are starting their season this weekend, but one player's year is already over before it begins.

According to The Athletic insider Joseph Person, cornerback Damarri Mathis is undergoing season-ending surgery for his torn ACL.

"CB Damarri Mathis, claimed from the Broncos last week, tore his ACL on a non-contact play during Wednesday's practice and will undergo season-ending surgery," Person tweeted.

Mathis, 26, is a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Pittsburgh and spent his first three seasons with the Denver Broncos. However, Mathis was part of the team's cuts at the end of August and was claimed by the Panthers in hopes of improving their depth at cornerback.

Unfortunately for Mathis and the Panthers, things are not going to work out for the season. Mathis is a free agent this spring, so the timing could not have been worse for the injury.

It remains to be seen if Mathis will stick around with the Panthers for 2026, but a torn ACL should keep him out until next summer at the earliest.

With Mathis out for the year, the Panthers will rely on Akayleb Evans, Jaycee Horn, Michael Jackson, Chau Smith-Wade, Corey Thornton and Kalen King from the practice squad in the cornerback room.

There's also a possibility the Panthers will add a cornerback in free agency, but there isn't much time before the team visits the Jacksonville Jaguars for their Week 1 matchup, so it may come a bit further down the line.

