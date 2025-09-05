Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton comments on collapsed lung episode
At first it appeared to be no big deal. Carolina Panthers rookie Nic Scourton walked over to the sidelines, seemingly suffering from the infamous sweltering heat and humidity of Houston during a joint practice with the Texans. At the time, it was reported that Scourton was only suffering from overheating.
When Scourton was mysteriously missing from the lineup two days later, it was clear something else was going on. It wasn't until after the game that we learned from head coach Dave Canales that Scourton had actually suffered a collapsed lung during the joint practice with the Texans and had to be driven back to Charlotte for treatment.
The next time we heard from Scourton, he seemed to be in good spirits, calling his scary episode a "minor setback" in a post on his Instagram account.
Some people might re-evaluate their chosen profession after such an incident, but most people aren't cut out to play professional football in the first place. Just a couple weeks later, Scourton seems to be fully healthy and ready to play Week 1 - he isn't even on the Panthers' injury report.
Here's what Scourton had to say about it in the locker room following Thursday's practice.
Nic Scourton on collapsed lung
Scourton didn't see much action during the preseason thanks to the issue, but what little we did see of him was pretty impressive. He posted the highest PFF grade on the team for Carolina's preseason opener against Cleveland.
Despite high expectations for the second-round pick, Scourton will begin his NFL career on the sidelines, backing up veterans Patrick Jones II and DJ Wonnum, who will be starting on the edge for the Panthers - at least at the outset of the season. Assuming he stays healthy, it probably won't take long for Scourton to break into the starting lineup, though.
