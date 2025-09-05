Panthers vs. Jaguars predictions: Who experts are picking to win Week 1 game
The Carolina Panthers are prepared to begin their 2025 campaign and the Jacksonville Jaguars will be their first opponent on Sunday in Week 1.
The Panthers are coming off their seventh-straight losing season in 2024, but there is reason for optimism in Carolina this year.
After getting benched last season, quarterback Bryce Young was able to bounce back in a big way and closed out the season on a high note.
The Panthers also spent plenty of resources to address a defense that was among the league's worst in 2024. If Carolina can put it all together in 2025, head coach Dave Canales' squad could finally take a step foward this coming season.
But first things first, a Week 1 showdown against the Jaguars, who also had a disappointing season in 2024. Here's what experts are predicting will happen on Sunday.
- Albert Breer: Panthers
- Connor Orr: Panthers
- Gilberto Manzano: Panthers
- Matt Verderame: Panthers
- John Pluym: Jaguars
- Mitch Goldich: Jaguars
- Claire Brennan: Jaguars
- Stephania Bell: Jaguars
- Matt Bowen: Jaguars
- Mike Clay: Jaguars
- Jeremy Fowler: Jaguars
- Dan Graziano: Panthers
- Kalyn Kahler: Panthers
- Pamela Maldonado: Jaguars
- Eric Moody: Jaguars
- Jason Reid: Panthers
- Lindsey Thiry: Jaguars
- Seth Wickersham: Panthers
- Pete Prisco: Jaguars
- Cody Benjamin: Jaguars
- Jared Dubin: Jaguars
- Ryan Wilson: Jaguars
- John Breech: Jaguars
- Tyler Sullivan: Jaguars
- Dave Richard: Jaguars
- Jamey Eisenberg: Jaguars
- Ali Bhanpuri: Jaguars (23-18)
- Tom Blair: Jaguars (26-20)
- Brooke Cersosimo: Jaguars (20-17)
- Gennaro Filice: Jaguars (27-16)
- Dan Parr: Jaguars (30-24)
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Jaguars (30-27)
Iyer: "This is a fun battle of two rising offenses led by two recent No. 1 overall picks at QB, Bryce Young and Trevor Lawrence. Young will remain more confident and efficient for former Bucs' offensive coordinator Dave Canales, now armed with Tetairoa McMillan. Lawrence gets former Bucs' offensive coordinator Liam Coen to help deliver better with Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter. Give Jacksonville the edge at home with Hunter also helping the defense well vs. Young."
Number of experts picking Jaguars: 24
Number of experts picking Panthers: 8
