Panthers Curiously Target WR in Latest Mock Draft

Another day, another mock draft. With 90 days until draft day, Fansided’s NFL Spinzone has released a mock with a different approach to the selection process for the Carolina Panthers.

Most mocks have the Panthers taking a tight end, EDGE, or linebacker within the first two rounds. But the NFL spin zone is going in a different direction, the skill player direction.

The mock draft has Carolina selecting USC wide receiver Ja’kobi Lane with the 51st overall pick. Lane was a clear wide receiver two for the Trojans, playing alongside the highly touted first-round talent Makai Lemon.

Despite being the second option in the passing game, he was highly effective, catching 49 passes for 745 yards and scoring four touchdowns.

Lane was the Trojans' top red zone threat in the receiving corps and made several highlight-reel catches. Throughout this past season, Lane was recognized for his reliable ability to secure 50/50 balls as well as his deep threat capabilities.

There's no doubt that if he were the number one option, he would've had 1000-yard potential; he just happened to be playing alongside another NFL receiver.

Ja’kobi Lane is built similarly to Panthers star wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, both 6’5 ft tall, McMillan weighs just a little bit more, listed at 212 pounds, to Lane’s 200.

Carolina does need a wide receiver three, with ongoing rumors of a mutual split with WR Xavier Legette due to his lack of production. Even if a split isn't incoming, Legette just hasn't been productive enough.

As good as Lane was for USC this past season, there can be arguments for a few other second-round receiver talents to be drafted to Carolina, talents like Georgia’s Zachariah Branch, or Tennessee’s Chris Brazzell II. Brazzell II is similarly built to Ja’kobi Lane but had over 1000 yards on the year with seven touchdowns.

Ja’kobi Lane notably faced availability issues for the Trojans last season. He was at one point sidelined indefinitely due to an “inconclusive injury.” This occurred shortly after he returned from a broken foot sustained in May 2025.

Lane also missed the first quarter of the Trojans’ November game against rival UCLA for disciplinary reasons. These are all factors NFL GMs will watch, and certainly, Dan Morgan will be paying attention as well. While things like this aren't what GMs want to see, the talent and tape on Lane is hard not to be impressed by.

This wouldn’t be the worst decision in the world for Carolina in the second round, but it should only be considered if a defensive player is taken with the 19th pick overall. The top needs for Carolina are EDGE and linebacker, and there’s a ton of talent in both those positions in this 2026 draft class.

The Panthers' defense did make a sizeable improvement this season, going from one of the worst in the NFL to now middle of the pack, but there’s still a glaring hole in the defense, and it’s bringing pressure to the quarterback, which has to be a top priority, whether it’s free agency or the draft.

A wide receiver pick is fun; it's always exciting to see a new pass catcher who did amazing things in college and imagine how they'd look in a Panthers uniform. However, the truth is that, while receiver is enjoyable, it’s not the top priority. Honestly, it shouldn’t even be the second or third priority either.

