Start noting how often this is said: Tetairoa McMillan has secured another rookie of the year nod, this time from the Professional Football Writers Association.

The PFWA announced the Carolina Panthers’ star rookie earned the honors on January 20th, and, in addition to offensive rookie of the year, the association named him rookie of the year across all of football, not just offense.

This feels like just the beginning of a wave of awards heading McMillan's way; he finished the season on a high note and was the most consistently productive rookie in the entire class when the year ended.

McMillan ended the season with 70 catches for 1077 yards and seven touchdowns, the only rookie in the class to surpass 1000 yards for the season.

He was one of six rookies to reach over 1000 yards in the NFL over the past six seasons. Behind him was Buccaneers WR Emeka Egbuka, who finished the year just short of 1000 yards with 938 yards.

4th down? No problem



📺: Fox



Posts and reposts = 2 votes



Bryce Young | Tetairoa McMillan | #ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/vL7EsTBFwa — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 14, 2025

Another stat that solidified the win for Mcmillan he was first amongst rookies in first down receptions with 55; the next highest rookie on the list was Colts tight end Tyler Warren, with 42 first down receptions

In the final five games of the season, the race for offensive rookie of the year remained open. Emeka Egbuka started strong, tallying five touchdowns in his first five games and leading as the most productive rookie until about week nine.

Jan 10, 2026; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) reacts in the first half during the NFC Wild Card Round game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

McMillan then closed the gap, and due to his steady performance and clear role on the Panthers, he has rightfully earned several awards.

The Panthers have their cornerstone wideout now, and he’s going to continue to be a matchup nightmare for defenses in the NFL. He’s 6’5 and is elite in running his routes, he can break through tackles well, and always has huge yards after catch potential in the middle of the field.

Tetairoa McMillan running a crisp blaze out at 6'5 pic.twitter.com/S8SuXeOiyP — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 20, 2025

McMillan can also jump up and catch the ball as effectively as anyone. This season, he made 23 contested catches, and his tall frame combined with elite athleticism transformed Carolina’s offense completely.

Bryce Young, in his first year with a true No. 1 wide receiver, showed notable improvement, and the bond between him and McMillian is expected to strengthen further.

The NFL Honors are scheduled for February 5th, the day before the Super Bowl, and there’s no doubt that McMillan will be in attendance to accept his official NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

NFL insider suggests Broncos add Cam Newton after Bo Nix injury

Cam Newton backs C.J. Stroud after ugly playoff showing

Carolina Panthers predicted to make surprising draft choice

Why the Panthers could go in a surprising direction at the NFL draft