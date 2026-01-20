NFL insider ironically suggests Cam Newton as option for Broncos after Bo Nix injury

The Denver Broncos beat the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50. Their ferocious defensive line made light work of Carolina's blockers and wreaked havoc on Cam Newton.

In retrospect, that was Newton's only shot at a Super Bowl. He made the playoffs once more before injuries ultimately caught up to him. Now, ironically, the Broncos are a win away from the Super Bowl, their first trip since then, and are in desperate need of a QB.

Bo Nix broke his ankle in the overtime win over the Buffalo Bills, and he will not play the rest of the season. Could the Broncos ironically call Newton? One insider pitched it as an option.

Cam Newton wildly tabbed as potential Broncos option after Bo Nix injury

Sep 8, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) throws a pass under pressure from Denver Broncos linebacker Shaquil Barrett (48) in the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Panthers 21-20. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

There are a few teams Cam Newton probably hated during his playing days. The New Orleans Saints, a division rival, were likely among them.

The Denver Broncos, for their victory over him in Super Bowl 50 and the subsequent season opener where they (illegally but unflagged) teed off on him, are probably another.

In a cruel twist of fate, former Saints head coach and current Broncos head coach Sean Payton needs a quarterback after Bo Nix went down before the AFC Championship Game, and CBS Sports insider John Breech posited Newton as an option.

"Newton hasn't played since 2021, but he's still only 36 years old and the interesting part is that he hasn't officially retired," Breech said. "After the Colts signed Rivers in December, Newton was asked on his podcast if he'd ever be willing to return to the NFL after four years out of the league."

To that, Newton admitted he would return if a team truly did want him. "Newton will be more than happy to answer the phone if Payton calls," Breech said. "Newton also started 16 games against Payton's Saints, so the Broncos coach is certainly familiar with his work."

Breech also pointed out the irony of it all, with the Broncos and Payton, but also with the fact that if Newton did return and lead the Broncos to a win, he'd take them back to Levi's Stadium, which is where the Broncos beat him all those years ago.

Plus, to add to the layered irony here, the Broncos would need Newton to beat the New England Patriots. They are led by Drake Maye, a longtime Panthers and Newton fan growing up. Newton famously said the Pats were "fool's gold," which didn't sit right with Maye.

Is this going to happen? Absolutely not. The Broncos are not going to call anyone off the street to play over the backup QB who's in NFL shape and knows their system. They would probably not do this in the regular season, let alone in the AFCCG.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers predicted to snag Bryce Young replacement in draft

Falcons pass on Ejiro Evero, but it’s not ideal for the Panthers

Panthers should replace Ejiro Evero with Sean McDermott