Carolina Panthers projected to make startling decision in 2025 NFL draft

In 2023, the Carolina Panthers spent an early second-round pick on wide receiver Jonathan Mingo. They also signed Adam Thielen and DJ Chark.

In 2024, the Panthers trade back into the first round to select Xavier Legette 32nd overall. The very next draft, they spent the eighth overall pick on Tetairoa McMillan. They have invested in the position.

Yet, as of now, the only one of those still on the team or worth putting on the field is McMillan, the presumptive Offensive Rookie of the Year. But at some point, especially thanks to Jalen Coker's arrival as a UDFA gem, the Panthers have to invest elsewhere. Right?

Wrong, apparently. In CBS Sports insider Josh Edwards' latest mock, the Panthers triple down on wide receiver in the first round by taking USC star Makai Lemon.

At 19th overall, there is some value in landing a player of Lemon's caliber, but it is so far from a need. Nevertheless, Edwards believes Lemon complements McMillan (and Coker) so well that Carolina might have to do it.

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats cornerback Fred Davis II (2) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Carolina has greater weaknesses than wide receiver [but] has invested significant draft capital into the position to little avail beyond Tetairoa McMillan," Edwards said. "Makai Lemon is a smaller slot receiver who is grounded through the catch, a complement to McMillan's skill set."

The Panthers do need a legitimate slot weapon, but it's probably not smart to add a third first-round receiver in a row, especially when other positions (edge, tight end, linebacker) are such glaring holes.

In this scenario, they could still select:

CB Colton Hood

TE Kenyon Sadiq

S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

EDGE Cashius Howell

EDGE Akheem Mesidor

They could also spend the pick beefing up the tackle spot with Ikem Ekwonu set to miss a chunk of the 2026 season (if not the entire thing) or the defensive line, neither of which is a particularly bad idea.

If it's value, then the Panthers ought to consider trading down here and passing another wide receiver. If it's about adding a pass-catcher, then they should probably take Kenyon Sadiq and fill the tight end hole that's persisted since the Greg Olsen days.

It would be a startling turn of events if they were to add another wide receiver, but it would give Bryce Young more weapons, which isn't the worst thing in the world.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers predicted to snag Bryce Young replacement in draft

Falcons pass on Ejiro Evero, but it’s not ideal for the Panthers

Panthers should replace Ejiro Evero with Sean McDermott