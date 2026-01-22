PFF Projects Mind-Blowing Carolina Panthers' Choice in 2026 NFL Draft

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of needs. Despite making the playoffs as NFC South champion, the rebuild GM Dan Morgan and exec Brandt Tilis undertook a year ago is far from complete, especially on defense.

The defense made great strides, but they're still hamstrung by no pass rush and weak linebackers. Those two areas are perhaps the greatest needs this team still has.

PFF, of all places, should know this with all of their data. It is befuddling, then, that the outlet projects the Panthers to go with an IDL instead.

PFF projects Kayden McDonald to Panthers in mock draft

Dec 6, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) reacts before the 2025 Big Ten championship game against the Indiana Hoosiers at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers did a lot to beef up the interior of the defense last year, adding Tershawn Wharton, Bobby Brown, and Cam Jackson to Derrick Brown's healthy return. It paid off with an improved run defense.

It wasn't a great run defense, but the Panthers were so much worse in other areas. Still, PFF analyst Gordon mcGuiness makes a surprising choice in Kayden McDonald, OSU IDL.

"McDonald is much more effective as a run defender than as a pass rusher, and that run-stopping prowess makes him still worthy of a top-20 selection. He earned a 91.2 PFF run-defense grade and recorded a 13.2% PFF run-stop rate in 2025," McGuinness wrote.

That logic alone should indicate why this isn't a great move. If the Panthers were taking an interior defender who could rush the passer, someone like Chris Jones, for example, then it would be one thing. But another run-stopper who can't get to the quarterback?

McGuinness continued, "Pairing McDonald with Derrick Brown on the Panthers' interior would create a brick wall in run defense without forcing too many players at the second and third levels to sell out in the ground game."

The very next prospect off the board makes this even more baffling. EDGE Keldric Faulk goes to the Dallas Cowboys. The Panthers also could've gotten Kenyon Sadiq (23rd to Philly) or TJ Parker (26th to Buffalo).

The Panthers do not have a good enough interior to ignore adding pieces there, but they also have much bigger weaknesses in desperate need of attention. If the Panthers can't rush the passer again, what good is it if the other team can't run the ball?

