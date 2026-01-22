Carolina Panthers Linked to Controversial 22-Touchdown WR in Free Agency

The Carolina Panthers could probably use another wide receiver. Relying on Xavier Legette, Jimmy Horn Jr., or Brycen Tremayne to step up and be the viable third wideout behind Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker is not ideal.

They don't need to go after someone like A.J. Brown or draft Makai Lemon in the first round necessarily. They need a mid-level WR. A WR3 would be ideal.

Jauan Jennings fits that mold and is available. Panthers fans surely remember his dust-up with Tre'von Moehrig in San Francisco, so it might not please them to hear Jennings has been linked to the Panthers.

Analyst lists Panthers as ideal landing spot for Jauan Jennings

Jauan Jennings is a controversial player, but he's coming off a very solid season. His 55 catches, 643 yards, and nine touchdowns on 90 targets would've easily made him the second-best pass-catcher the Panthers had all year.

Therefore, it makes a lot of sense for the Panthers to at least consider it. Sports Illustrated fantasy analyst Nick Raducanu believes Jennings might be in line for a Jakobi Meyers-esque three-year, $60 million deal. That wouldn't be terribly hard to stomach for the Panthers.

The Panthers made major strides this season as they won the NFC South, but they didn't have much in the passing game outside of rookie Tetairoa McMillan," Raducanu argued. "While Jalen Coker came on late, the Panthers would benefit from having Jennings operate as a WR2 opposite McMillan."

As for what that would mean for Jennings' production, Raducanu believes the usage would remain similar, and there wouldn't be a "massive change" in fantasy value going from Brock Purdy to Bryce Young throwing him passes.

This would give the Panthers a pretty intriguing wide receiver room. It is unlikely that Jennings would slot in over Coker, but either way, Tetairoa McMillan, Jalen Coker, Jauan Jennings, and Xavier Legette is a pretty good foursome.

If the Panthers could then address the tight end issue in the draft or free agency, they'd be set on pass-catchers, and it would probably revolutionize this offense and provide another breakout year for Bryce Young.

