Carolina Panthers Provide Bryce Young the Perfect Weapon in Latest Mock

Here in a few months, Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan will be picking from an unusual position in the NFL Draft — outside of the top-10. Despite picking 19th, the perfect pick could still be on the board.

In Daniel Jeremiah's latest mock draft on NFL.com, he has Carolina selecting Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson.

"The Panthers have a stud in Tetairoa McMillan, and I like what I saw from Jalen Coker at the end of the season, but choosing Tyson would complete the WR room."

The next dynamic duo?

Oct 18, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A year ago, everyone had their eyes on the Panthers taking a defensive player with the eighth pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. A bunch of projections had them taking pass rusher Jalon Walker, defensive lineman Mason Graham if he fell, and Mykel Williams. Heck, there was even some thought that an offensive tackle would be in play with Taylor Moton, at the time, entering the final year of his deal.

Instead of going defense or trading back, they stunned everyone with the selection of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. Scouts had a wide range of grades on him, knowing that there was indeed a ton of upside. And boy, did he impress. He caught 70 passes for 1,014 yards and seven touchdowns, earning a spot in the group of finalists for the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

You might be of the opinion that Carolina does need another receiver to pair with McMillan, but one who has years of experience. Morgan could certainly go that route, but if a talent like Tyson is still on the board, that's going to be extremely hard to pass on. It would give Bryce Young two young, dynamic receivers who can really stress the secondary, which is a whole lot cheaper than going the veteran route, of course.

Tyson had his breakout year in 2024, logging 75 catches for 1,101 yards and 10 touchdowns. His production slightly dipped across the board this past fall, part of which can be attributed to playing in just nine games, while his starting quarterback, Sam Leavitt, missed the back half of the season with an injury.

