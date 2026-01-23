Panthers Incomprehensibly Projected to Replace Bryce Young in First Round of Draft

The Carolina Panthers have a lot of needs in the draft, and while defense is in much worse shape, there are still holes on offense. Tight end, wide receiver, offensive tackle, and maybe a center should be considered.

On defense, the holes are much greater, so the Panthers virtually have a ton of directions they can go in the first round of the NFL draft. Picking 19th, it's hard to know exactly what they'll do, especially if they follow one specific mock draft and go after a Bryce Young replacement.

Panthers projected to take Ty Simpson in NFL mock

Alabama's Ty Simpson (15) rushes in the second half of the College Football Playoff game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners | SARAH PHIPPS/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers need a lot of things and could use depth at virtually every spot except maybe running back, so anything is on the table for the first round of the NFL draft. Quarterback would make no sense at that spot, but that's what NFL Spin Zone's Lou Scataglia

Ty Simpson being available at this selection would be a surprise, but it would pale in comparison to the shock and utter confusion if the Panthers were to call his name.

"Ty Simpson could be a nice selection for the Carolina Panthers, who saw Bryce Young play the best football of his career, but Young was still below-average in 2025," Scataglia argued.

The Panthers just said they're going to pick up Bryce Young's fifth-year option, so drafting a QB at all would be a shock. Drafting one 19th overall would be borderline indefensible.

Simpson may be a good QB in the NFL, but that still doesn't make this a smart choice. If the Panthers want to take a flyer on a QB to challenge Young, that's one thing, but drafting someone in the first round isn't taking a flyer.

Plus, the Panthers passed on so many impactful players that they actually need in this scenario, such as Kayden McDonald, Kenyon Sadiq, Kadyn Proctor, CJ Allen, Denzel Boston, Caleb Banks, TJ Parker, and so many others.

GM Dan Morgan likes to throw curveballs in the draft, but this would be a hanging curveball that gets blasted out of the stadium and ends the team's season. It would be that bad.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Panthers linked to controversial wide receiver in NFL free agency

PFF expects Panthers to make shocking choice in NFL draft

Carolina Panthers officially had second-best NFL rookie class in 2025