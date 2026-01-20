Why the Panthers may spend the 19th draft pick on a shocking position

The Carolina Panthers need an edge rusher. They also need a linebacker. Tight end is a glaring hole. They could use a safety, and another cornerback would be nice.

An extra reliable wide receiver wouldn't be a bad idea, either. There are plenty of positions of need the Panthers have heading into the draft this spring.

But according to insider Mike Kaye of the News & Observer, they might not go for any of those in the first round of the NFL draft.

The Panthers could take a tackle in first round of NFL draft

Most NFL mock drafts have the Panthers taking an edge, interior defensive lineman, wide receiver, or tight end in the first round. What if they passed on every single one of those positions?

Mike Kaye thinks it's very possible now thanks to Ikem Ekwonu's injury. Regardless of his recovery time, the Panthers will need a left tackle early on in 2026. And with his contract ending in 2026 and Taylor Moton's contract ending in 2027, the tackle spot overall is not in a good spot.

Ekwonu's injury throws his chances of an extension into doubt, but while a stopgap makes sense until he's back, what if he's not the same? What if the Panthers don't want to sign him to a massive contract coming back from a major leg injury?

Then they'd need a replacement, and Kaye believes the first round is where they have to get it. "With the offensive tackle spot, it would make sense to sign a one-year stop-gap left tackle to fill in for Ekwonu. But even with that addition, the Panthers should look to draft a tackle relatively early to develop for the long term," he wrote.

"Having an in-house tackle to replace either player would be logical," he continued. "The Panthers don’t have to spend a first- or second-round pick on a left tackle if they plan to add veteran insurance. If they choose to start a rookie immediately, though, a first-round selection would be wise."

The injury to Ekwonu was devastating in the eventual playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams, but it is also hugely impactful for the future of this team. Suddenly, that left tackle spot is a major question mark, one perhaps worth answering early in the draft.

