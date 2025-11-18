Despite brutal slate, insider claims Panthers 'control' their playoff destiny
The playoffs appear to be right within the Carolina Panthers' grasp, at least until you look at the remaining schedule. They have to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice, the Seattle Seahawks, the Los Angeles Rams, and the San Francisco 49ers. All of those could end up as playoff teams.
With that in mind, it's hard to see the Panthers getting many more wins. They're 6-5 now, but a seven-win season or an 8-9 record seems pretty likely. However, one NFL insider can see a path to the postseason, and he claims the Panthers actually are in control here.
Panthers control path to playoffs amid difficult schedule
The schedule-makers did the Panthers no favors this year. The second half of the season, which began earlier than now, contained the Buccaneers twice and three NFC West contenders. It doesn't get much tougher than that.
"Carolina faces the third-toughest remaining schedule in the league, with matchups against the 49ers, Rams and Seahawks on the horizon. However, they also have both games against the Bucs to go, which means, entering Week 12, the Panthers control their path into the playoffs," NFL writer Ali Bhanpuri wrote.
Of course, that means very little. The Panthers still have to win. That starts on Monday night in a difficult matchup with Christian McCaffrey and the 49ers. "Having control and acting upon it are obviously two different things. By winning in San Francisco this weekend, the Panthers would oust the Niners from the top seven seeds," Bhanpuri noted.
The Buccaneers face the Rams that week. Before kickoff Monday night, there's a good chance the Panthers hold first place by half a game. And if they can win, "Carolina would find itself looking down on Tampa Bay in the standings. It's all there for the Panthers ... if they can seize it."
That's not the only path, though. The 49ers are the worst of the three West teams, so beating them is most likely. However, it's not a given. The Panthers are inconsistent, and the 49ers present a tough road matchup.
The Panthers must beat the Saints when they face off again, and they need to beat the Buccaneers in Week 16. That gives them a minimum of eight wins. Heading into Week 18 against the Bucs, depending on how the Buccaneers fare the rest of the way, the Panthers could be in a "win and in" situation.
But beating the 49ers, or the Seahawks/Rams if the Panthers decide to get a massive upset, is the best thing to do to get closer to the playoffs.
