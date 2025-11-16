Bryce Young opens up on breaking Panthers record long held by Cam Newton
Bryce Young isn't Cam Newton, and he never will be. Newton was a superior athlete capable of dragging mediocre rosters to unreal offensive highs with the Carolina Panthers, and he did it from day one. Young has yet to really do that.
But if you look at the record books after Sunday, Newton's name just dropped to second in one key stat, with Young moving ahead of him. It's the second time Young has done something akin to Newton against the Falcons in recent memory, too.
Bryce Young breaks Cam Newton's record
Bryce Young now has the single-game passing record for the Panthers. His 448 yards, albeit using overtime to get 54 more, are now the best passing total any QB has had in a Panthers uniform. It was also the first 400-yard passing game any Panther has had since Newton's rookie season.
Last year, Young had three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in Atlanta, and Newton never had a game with those specific totals (although he had a few 5-TD days). When Young heads south to Atlanta, he channels Newton, who is originally from Atlanta.
Young said, "Definitely honored, I have so much respect for Cam, for all that he's accomplished, the player he is... Hearing that is definitely honoring." He added that individual records don't mean much and went on to discuss that it's the win that matters, but Young deserves to revel in this one.
It cannot be overstated how much he needed this one. The Panthers have sought a franchise QB since they cut Newton, and Young was supposed to be the guy to take over after a few failed experiments.
However, Young has not had a good track record, and last week, he played so badly against a one-win team at home and lost that questions understandably arose. It felt like this was a must-win for his career and the Panthers' season.
So he responded by outdoing Newton, the man he was supposed to replace as the next franchise face (ignoring Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and others in between). It was the best day of his career at the best possible time.
