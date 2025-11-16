All Panthers

Bryce Young opens up on breaking Panthers record long held by Cam Newton

Move over, Cam, there's a new number one.

Zach Roberts

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

Bryce Young isn't Cam Newton, and he never will be. Newton was a superior athlete capable of dragging mediocre rosters to unreal offensive highs with the Carolina Panthers, and he did it from day one. Young has yet to really do that.

But if you look at the record books after Sunday, Newton's name just dropped to second in one key stat, with Young moving ahead of him. It's the second time Young has done something akin to Newton against the Falcons in recent memory, too.

Bryce Young breaks Cam Newton's record

Bryce Youn
Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass in the first quarter against Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Bryce Young now has the single-game passing record for the Panthers. His 448 yards, albeit using overtime to get 54 more, are now the best passing total any QB has had in a Panthers uniform. It was also the first 400-yard passing game any Panther has had since Newton's rookie season.

Last year, Young had three passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in Atlanta, and Newton never had a game with those specific totals (although he had a few 5-TD days). When Young heads south to Atlanta, he channels Newton, who is originally from Atlanta.

Young said, "Definitely honored, I have so much respect for Cam, for all that he's accomplished, the player he is... Hearing that is definitely honoring." He added that individual records don't mean much and went on to discuss that it's the win that matters, but Young deserves to revel in this one.

It cannot be overstated how much he needed this one. The Panthers have sought a franchise QB since they cut Newton, and Young was supposed to be the guy to take over after a few failed experiments.

However, Young has not had a good track record, and last week, he played so badly against a one-win team at home and lost that questions understandably arose. It felt like this was a must-win for his career and the Panthers' season.

So he responded by outdoing Newton, the man he was supposed to replace as the next franchise face (ignoring Baker Mayfield, Sam Darnold, and others in between). It was the best day of his career at the best possible time.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -


Panthers studs & duds from comeback win over Falcons

Takeaways from Carolina’s thrilling OT win vs. Falcons

Ejiro Evero compares Panthers rookie to rising Chiefs star

ESPN insider links Panthers to potential QB upgrade in 2026

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News