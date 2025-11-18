Tetairoa McMillan joins Ja'Marr Chase, others in rarified air for rookie WRs
Though it's not as if he needed one, Sunday was clearly Tetairoa McMillan's coming-out party. The Carolina Panthers' rookie has been excellent, but he dropped a career day with eight catches, 130 yards, and two touchdowns. He did it against the NFL's top-ranked pass defense, too.
McMillan has been nothing short of phenomenal this year. He might win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award if the season ended today. But beyond that, the data says he's not just a good rookie, but he's as good a rookie as some of the best wide receivers in the NFL have been.
Tetairoa McMillan joins elite class of wide receivers
An 80 PFF grade for the season is impressive. While PFF's grades can be inconsistent and there's not a lot of context behind them, generally speaking, you want players to have higher PFF grades. It more often than not means a good performance.
For Tetairoa McMillan, his breakout day on Sunday pushed him over the 80.0 threshold for the season. No other rookie receiver in the league is above that mark, and in doing so, McMillan joined the elite of the elite.
The following WRs have achieved that mark in their rookie seasons:
- Justin Jefferson
- Terry McLaurin
- Michael Thomas
- Garrett Wilson
- Puka Nacua
- Rashee Rice
- Ja'Marr Chase
- Mike Evans
- Keenan Allen
- Tank Dell
- A.J. Brown
- Chris Olave
- Brandon Aiyuk
- Tyreek Hill
- Doug Baldwin
- Amon-Ra St. Brown
Those are some of the best receivers in the league right now, and some of the best of the era. Of course, what matters is what comes next for McMillan and if he can continue at this high level, but for now, the future is blindingly bright.
Just reaching this threshold, especially with an admittedly hot and cold passing offense, is highly impressive. And all this comes after there wasn't a consensus on where the rookie should be drafted and if the Panthers were right to take him.
They obviously were, as McMillan is currently the best rookie wide receiver in the league and the grades suggest he's one of the best wide receivers regardless of status and could be a problem in this league for years to come.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Bryce Young delivered, but Panthers get no bump in power rankings
Panthers PFF grades: Bryce Young hits new high against Falcons
Carolina Panthers WRs among NFL’s biggest winners in Week 11
Bryce Young on breaking Panthers record long held by Cam Newton