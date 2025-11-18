Tetairoa McMillan joins Ja'Marr Chase, others in rarified air for rookie WRs

🚨Tetairoa McMillan has now joined the 80+ PFF Grade Rookie Club after a big day yesterday🚨



He joins:

-Justin Jefferson

-Puka Nacua

-Jamarr Chase

-Drake London

-Mike Evans

-AJ Brown

-ARSB



& more (check Dwain's tweet below) https://t.co/XEY2XORO8I pic.twitter.com/chEQP37ubd