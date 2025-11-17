Panthers vs. 49ers: Early odds revealed for Monday Night Football matchup
The Carolina Panthers got a much-needed win on the road over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday after losing to a New Orleans Saints team that they should have beaten last week.
Bryce Young had the best game of his NFL career, setting a new franchise record in passing yards and putting all of Carolina's skill weapons to work.
While it's an encouraging turn, things are about to get a whole lot harder for this team, which has the toughest remaining schedule in the league.
Next up is a visit to Santa Clara to face former Panthers superstar Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. The matchup will be featured on ESPN's Monday Night Football, which will be Carolina's only prime-time game of the season.
Panthers-49ers Week 12 odds
As expected, the 49ers are heavy favorites. According to the early odds from FanDuel Sportsbook, San Francisco is favored by seven points.
As usual, the Niners have one of the league's top offenses, coming into Week 12 ranked 10th in total yards despite their starting quarterback Brock Purdy having missed most of the season so far.
However, the 49ers defense is somewhat vulnerable. Losing superstars Nick Bosa and Fred Warner for the season due to injuries has naturally been devastating for this unit. For the year they rank 15th in points per game allowed.
Usually what the Niners do best is run the ball, but they've strugged in this department and are ranked just 27th in rushing yards per game.
Despite San Francisco's dropoff from their usual elite status, the Panthers are overmatched on paper - especially on the sidelines - where Dave Canales and Ejiro Evero will have to contend with Kyle Shanahan and Robert Saleh - two of the game's best playcallers on offense and defense, respectivey.
The Panthers may be most vulnerable against George Kittle, who's the best tight end in the NFL. Carolina has struggled covering tight ends this year, giving up the fifth-most fantasy points against the position in the league.
