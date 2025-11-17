Carolina Panthers wide receivers among NFL's biggest winners this week
The Carolina Panthers had the best passing day they've had in a long time on Sunday, perhaps more than a decade. Bryce Young's career day set the franchise mark that had stood since 2011, and he recorded the fourth-most passing yards of any QB at all this year.
He couldn't do that on his own. For maybe the first time all year, all Young's pass-catchers were on at the same time. Everyone played well. And since that rarely happens, Carolina's two young receivers were named the biggest winners of that epic victory by one NFL insider.
Xavier Legette, Tetairoa McMillan biggest winners of Week 11 thriller
The first drive of the game for the Panthers proved to be emblematic of the offensive success that would come. Bryce Young threw the ball to several different targets, not using one more than the others. That mostly held the rest of the way, leading to huge days for both Tetairoa McMillan and Xavier Legette. Jalen Coker and the tight ends showed up, too.
"It stands to reason that on a day when Young threw for almost 450 yards, Carolina's young wide receivers would have success. Sure enough, rookie Tetairoa McMillan and second-year pro Xavier Legette enjoyed big days against Atlanta, combining for 12 receptions, 213 yards and three touchdowns," Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski wrote.
But the ultimate takeaway has to be Young's performance. The Falcons had the number one pass defense in the NFL, and Young was facing a hot seat and coming off maybe the worst performance he's had as a pro, all things considered.
"Young went ballistic in Sunday's overtime win. He had 45 attempts, 31 completions, 448 passing yards and three touchdowns without an interception," Sobleski said. "It's not a stretch to call this the best game of Young's NFL career."
The quarterback has not been totally responsible for the wins the Panthers have had this year, sometimes just being along for the ride to victory. On Sunday, though, Young was the main driver of success in the comeback victory that helped push them back into the NFC South race and the playoff picture.
