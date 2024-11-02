Gronk explains how Diontae Johnson will help Lamar Jackson, Ravens offense
You can argue over Diontae Johnson's character. You can argue about his contract expiring. You can argue any number of angles about the trade - but what's beyond dispute is that the Carolina Panthers got rid of the best wide receiver on their roster when they traded him to the Baltimore Ravens this week and they didn't get much in return, either.
So, as Carolina tries to bring along rookie receivers like Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, Baltimore will be using Johnson to boost their offense as they attempt to make another run at the Kansas City Chiefs and their AFC crown. Here's former NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski breaking down how Johnson will improve Baltimore's passing game from earlier this week with Kay Adams.
Gronk on Diontae Johnson-Ravens
Johnson won't need to do nearly as much for the Ravens as he did for the Panthers. Tight end Mark Andrews and wide receiver Zay Flowers should get more targets - and Rashod Bateman is debatable, as well. However, Johnson does add another dimension that's been sorely missing for this offense ever since Lamar Jackson was drafted.
Heading into Week 9 the Ravens lead the league in rushing yards per game (200) by a wide margin and they're fifth in passing yards per game. Their defense is another story, but this offense is good enough to carry Baltimore on another deep postseason run. Johnson's first test with his new team will come tomorrow when they host the Denver Broncos.
