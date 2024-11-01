What Andy Dalton said about Bryce Young starting instead of him this week
Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales has decided to exercise the utmost caution with Andy Dalton, opting to leave him as the backup even if he feels like he can play. In his place, Bryce Young will get another start. Dalton was asked about the decision.
Andy Dalton opens up on decision for Bryce Young to start again
"He told me he'd take it out of my hands and give me another week to rest and heal up."- Andy Dalton
Dalton acknowledged that there is some uncertainty in the week-to-week, but he also said that he's just happy whenever he gets an opportunity to go out and play. And in the weeks he doesn't, he knows it's his job to uplift and support Young, which he did last week.
The quarterback also said that his experiences going in and out of the starting lineup with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, and other locations since his Cincinnati Bengals days has helped him with the in-and-out nature of his current role with the Panthers.
Dalton also says he's healthy and could play, but that Canales "did his job" by making the decision to give him at least another week to rest up. The decision may not be entirely about health but about getting Young one more start to see if they want to trade him at the deadline.
