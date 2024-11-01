Bryce Young shares praise for Panthers rookies Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker
The Carolina Panthers are trying to pivot towards a new generation of playmakers, at least at one position. Having traded Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens, they'll soon be leaning on a pair of rookies to lead their wide receiver room.
That would be first-round draft pick Xavier Legette and undrafted free agent pickup Jalen Coker, who should benefit more than anyone else from the Johnson trade. Second-year quarterback Bryce Young was asked about these two and what he's seen from them so far following Thursday's practice. Here's what he shared.
Bryce Young on Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
"Just their work ethic. Their willingness to grow, to be open. They do a ton of great things on the field, obviously. But on top of that great people - people who are always wanting to get extra routes, always wanting to get extra throws, want to talk through things - ask how I see things... we have those conversations and just that level of professionalism that's something that I can lean on and we all can lean on is a great part of this team."
One element to look out for over the next several days is the status of veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen. He has been out the last few weeks with a hamstring injury but is expected to return to the lineup this weekened against the New Orleans Saints.
However, there's a lot of speculation that Thielen might get traded - so there's a good chance the Panthers will feature Thielen in their offense on Sunday. If Thielen gets moved it would free up snaps for Coker in the slot.
