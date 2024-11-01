NFL Picks and Predictions Week 9: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers are two of the worst teams in the NFL right now. The Panthers are on a five-game losing streak. Improbably, the Saints are on a longer one of six games and only one win separates these two teams in the standings despite there being a 37-point differential in their first matchup. The picks don't suggest a win this time out for Carolina.
Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Saints 20, Panthers 17
Iyer: "The QB plans have been derailed for both teams because of injuries and ineffectiveness. This sets up to be an uninspiring, low-scoring battle between second-year QBs Bryce Young and Jake Haener. The team with the best supporting playmakers, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave, will score just enough."
Bill Bender, Sporting News: Saints 23, Panthers 16
Bender: "The Saints should get a lift if Derek Carr (oblique) returns from injury for a road matchup against the Panthers. New Orleans might be fine either way. The Panthers are 1-7 ATS this season, and they have lost three home games by an average of 17 points per game. Bryce Young needs more support in the running game, and the Saints have been bad there."
Ben Rolfe, Pro Football Network: Saints 23, Panthers 14
Rolfe: "It seems absolutely wild that a team that has lost six straight games and is 2-6 would be favored by 6.5 points on the road. The fact that is even the case tells you just how poor the Carolina Panthers have been this season."
Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Saints 23, Panthers 13
Prisco: "This is the dog game of the week as both teams have three victories between them. Injuries have crippled both teams. The starting quarterbacks for both teams are up in the air, but it could be Derek Carr back for the Saints. It doesn't matter. They are the better team, no matter who plays quarterback. Carolina is bad. "
Jeremy Cluff, Arizona Republic: Saints 24, Panthers 21
Cluff: "Barring a tie, one of these teams will end a lengthy losing streak. We have a little more faith in New Orleans' ability to score."
Our Panthers-Saints Week 9 Prediction
The above predictions didn't mince words. In a matchup of two teams with a combined 11-game losing streak, the Saints are clear favorites. We can't really disagree there. However, it may be close. The Panthers offense is getting some reinforcements back and Bryce Young isn't the same player he was in Week 1.
The Panthers' defense won't be able to stop the Saints even if they run Wildcat at quarterback every time, but the offense might have a really good day.
Prediction: Saints 33, Panthers 27
