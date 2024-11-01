Panthers injuries: Adam Thielen, Ikem Ekwonu, Jonathon Brooks updates for Week 9
The Carolina Panthers are preparing for their rematch with the New Orleans Saints, who blew them out by 37 points in their 2024 season opener. If things are going to go differently this time, they'll obviously need Bryce Young and a few other key players to perform a lot better than they did Week 1.
Unfortunately, the Panthers are not nearly as healthy as they were when the season began and they'll be missing some key players this week. Here's the latest on what we know regarding a few of the most important injured pieces for Carolina going into Week 9.
WR Adam Thielen
The team's most-veteran wide receiver Adam Thielen has been on injured reserve the last few weeks with a hamstring injury he suffered while catching a touchdown in the Week 3 win over the Raiders. Thielen is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against New Orleans and head coach Dave Canales told reporters earlier today that he is not expected to play.
OT Ikem Ekwonu
Three players have been ruled out already, the most-important of them being starting left tackle Ikem Ekwonu, who is dealing with an ankle injury. With Ekwonu on the sidelines, Brady Christensen will be sliding over to start on the blindside. Meanwhile, Cade Mays will take over at center.
RB Jonathon Brooks
Perhaps the most-anticipated event remaining on Carolina's schedule is the debut of rookie running back Jonathon Brooks, who's been on the PUP list all season after sustaining an ACL tear in his last college game. Brooks is also listed questionable but is not expected to play. Most likely we will see him activated early next week and then he'll join the lineup for the game in Munich against the Giants.
WR Xavier Legette
A new addition to this week's injury report is rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette. He is apparently dealing with a toe issue that he sustained at practice. After being fine on Wednesday Legette was listed as limited both Thursday and Friday. He is also listed as questionable.
