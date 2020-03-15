This is a tough situation for the New England Patriots. The team is currently slated to lose Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy through free agency. Those two were both key cogs in the defense otherwise known as the "Boogeymen" last season. The two outside linebackers will test the market, and with New England running a tight budget, will probably not return to the Patriots. Shilique Calhoun, another rotational piece at OLB, will also be testing the market.

The reason for concern is that in a 3-4 defensive alignment (which the Patriots run) the outside linebackers are suppose to be your best pass rushers. In other words, the team could watch their two top pass rushers walk out the door this offseason when their signature style of play in 2019 was to blitz with Cover 0 a lot and get in the quarterback's face.

New England will need to find a talented pass-rusher at the outside linebacker spot in order to preserve their defensive scheme. Because of that, let's take a look at five linebackers the Patriots could target in free agency.

5) Brandon Copeland

Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Copeland would be a fine signing. While his strength is more stopping the run rather than rushing the passer, he would be a great addition at a low cost.

The Patriots inquired about Copeland last March, however, Copeland ended up returning back to his original team, the Jets, on a one-year deal.

It would not hurt to sign Copeland and see how the shoe fits during training camp. At a low cost, taking a shot on Copeland is worth it. Plus, New England would take a player from the division and try to unleash his full potential, which the team loves doing and has a knack for.

2019 OTC Valuation: $1,393,000

4) Christian Kirksey

Credit:Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

This signing could become another low risk, high reward deal. However, keep in mind, Christian Kirksey will be cheap for a reason. A team like the Patriots would love to have someone like him playing for them as he is a great player, however, Kirksey brings along some baggage.

The three main concerns for Kirksey are health, fitness level, and pass coverage. Kirksey never lived up to his four-year, $38 million contract he signed with Cleveland. The linebacker was never healthy with knee and back injuries, which are two sports injuries that frequently re-occur.

When on the field, he made a difference in the run game, however, proved to be a liability in pass coverage and unimpressive when rushing the passer. This is where being fit becomes a question mark for Kirksey, as he would undoubtably be more of a middle linebacker in New England's scheme. This would likely move Dont'a Hightower to outside linebacker and force him to become the team's primary pass-rusher.

While the team could definitely use a run stopper at middle linebacker, their would be a lot of complications and moving pieces to this signing. While getting a phenomenal run stopper for games against Derrick Henry at a discount would be intriguing, New England must weigh out the pros and cons first.

*An Over The Cap valuation is unavailable due to Kirksey playing just nine games over the last two seasons* That being said, his contract should not exceed $4 million/year.

3) Bruce Irvin

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Irvin is someone the Patriots have tried to sign before. Back in 2018, he decided to sign with his hometown Atlanta Falcons, despite both the Pittsburgh Steelers and New England offering more money.

Irvin finds himself a free agent once again at the age of 33 and coming off a career year in terms of sacks. Irvin posted 8.5 sacks last season and coupled that with 16 quarterback hits.

Irvin is definitely not young and the numbers here are not spectacular. However, he is a seasoned veteran who can rush the passer effectively and play in a 3-4 outside linebacker role. His price tag would not be that high and he could help stop the bleeding with Collins and Van Noy leaving.

2019 OTC Valuation: $4,982,000

2) Jordan Jenkins

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Here's another Jet. If you are searching for a potential low risk, high reward option, Jordan Jenkins might be the guy. Jenkins has posted 15 sacks over the last two seasons, eight of which came last season. Jenkins did that despite being double-teamed more than any other edge rusher in the free agent pool, according to ESPN's Seth Walder.

He is still very much developing, and in the right system he could be a solid force. Jenkins can rush the passer well, set the edge, and stop the run. He would be a great addition for New England, who could hopefully harvest his full potential.

For the right price tag, Jenkins would be a tremendous addition to New England's linebacker corps.

2019 OTC Valuation: $4,687,000

1) Dante Fowler Jr.

Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Okay, this is a pipe-dream; however, it is worth putting up there. While it would be a little strange for Bill Belichick to let Van Noy and Collins walk over money and then sign a guy like Fowler to a huge contract and potentially lose out on a compensatory pick, here is why Fowler is on this list:

Fowler is a premier pass rusher in this league and can play defensive end as well. Fowler exceeds at winning 1-on-1 battles and bending around the edge to get pressures and sacks on the quarterback.

Last season, after betting on himself and signing a one-year deal, Fowler went on to have career highs in almost every statistical category. He saw career highs in tackles (58), sacks (11.5), tackles for a loss (16), and tied his career high in forced fumbles (2).

Fowler would undoubtably be the best player on New England's front seven and would potentially be the most feared pass rusher in the AFC East.

The reason why Belichick might consider this move is the fact that all his outside linebackers are set to depart this season and he only has one defensive end signed beyond next offseason (Chase Winovich). To potentially snag a pass rusher that can play both outside linebacker and defensive end, is also only 25 years old, and lock him up for the next few seasons is absolutely intriguing. Fowler could change the entire dynamic of the Patriots defense that was already one of the best in the league last year.

The steep price tag might be high and they may lose a third round pick by signing him. But signing a premium pass rusher for the Patriots may be worth it in the end.

2019 OTC Valuation: $14,117,00