Stefon Diggs' Heroics Lead Patriots Over Ravens

The New England Patriots are victorious after a 28-24 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16 and the outcome wouldn't have happened without wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs caught nine passes for 138 yards, leading the team in both categories. Diggs spoke about his incredible performance after the game.

"I worked for it. You know, people get distracted by off the field stuff, but I'm always locked in, and when it's football, I'm all football," Diggs said postgame.

"I work for it, I prepare for it, I expect success, and I look at it as in I want the biggest for my team to want to lean on me. I'm a leader on this team and leadership just doesn't come from chatting or talking the part, it's about making plays. In the biggest moment, you know, lean on me. I can usually figure it out."

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs runs after a catch during the first quarter against the New York Giants | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Diggs Stars in Win vs. Ravens

Someone who appreciates Diggs, possibly most of all, is quarterback Drake Maye. The MVP candidate is one of the best quarterbacks in the league, partially because his top wide receiver makes him look good.

"You have no idea what [Stefon Diggs] means to this team. He's a leader. He's been great in the locker room. He wants the football in his hand, and deservingly so. He just keeps showing up and making plays. He's doing it at a really high level. He's just bouncing back and vocal, and he's awesome to play with," Maye said.

Diggs is a big reason why the Patriots have played so well this season, as he's been someone reliable for the offense both on and off the field. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about the opportunities Diggs took advantage of against the Ravens.

"We talk about opportunities this whole year, and you know somebody, that receiving room, and I get the nature of the receivers in this league. I understand," Vrabel said postgame.

"I've been around this league for a while, and they all want the ball. That's what they are supposed to do. When they don't get it, they have to understand that they will get it. He took advantage of his opportunities, came through with contested catches, third-down conversions. It was great to see."

If the Patriots are going to make any noise in the playoffs, Diggs will have to continue playing at a high level. If he can do that, the Patriots might be the team to beat in the AFC.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!