Patriots On SI Staff Predicts Week 18 Game vs. Dolphins

The New England Patriots are playing in their final regular season game in Week 18 against the Miami Dolphins.

Here's a look at what some of the members of the New England Patriots on SI staff think will happen in the game.

Ethan Hurwitz

It's looking like the Patriots will finish the regular season as the AFC’s second seed, and a win against the Dolphins would clinch that. I expect the team to come out firing—despite the numerous off-field issues they've dealt with this year. This is the shot for Drake Maye to cement his case MVP, while a Patriots defense that should be closer to full strength will pounce on rookie Quinn Ewers.

The game won't be as lopsided as last week’s win against the Jets, but the Patriots should beat Miami well enough to roll into the postseason with momentum.

Prediction: Patriots 30, Dolphins 16

Jennifer Streeter

For the Patriots, what they displayed in Week 17 against the New York Jets showed that there will be no slowing down anytime in the future for New England. Budding star Efton Chism III logged his first career reception and touchdown. Drake Maye only furthered the rumblings for MVP, and — as usual — Mike Vrabel was his supportive self and congratulated every guy on his roster on their way to the locker room.

If all of this wasn't enough, the Patriots also clinched their first AFC East Division title since 2019 and are a perfect 8-0 on the road. For the Pats, this momentum should onlycontinue to build as the postseason draws nearer and nearer.

Prediction: Patriots 27, Dolphins 19

Jeremy Brener

The New England Patriots are playing their starters in the final week of the season, but there's reason to believe they may not need to. If the Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers, they will clinch the number one seed, and the Pats will be number two.

Ultimately, the Patriots are playing a Dolphins squad that isn't up to par, so we should see a New England win going into the playoffs.

Prediction: Patriots 35, Dolphins 17

Mike D'Abate

Despite the tumultuous tempest surrounding two of their top positional talents, the New England Patriots are determined to place their attention squarely on the Dolphins this week. Miami is entering this contest ranked 25th in the NFL in total offense and 21st in total defense. On paper, New England should be a safe bet to win their regular-season finale.

However, Miami has won six of their last nine games, while appearing to have found a rhythm under the direction of seventh-round rookie quarterback Quinn Ewers — for whom they chose to start in place of long-time starter Tua Tagovailoa. Ewers earned his first career win as a starter in Week 17 over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He threw his first two career touchdowns in the 20-17 victory.

Still, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye decisively tips the scales in favor of the home team. The Pats’ starter and MVP front-runner is fresh off perhaps his best showing of the season against the Baltimore Ravens — compiling 256 passing yards and five passing touchdowns [each to a different target] while completing 90.5% of his passes.

With coach Mike Vrabel confirming that all healthy starters will play, the Pats are looking to earn the win rather than rest their veterans. New England’s talent in all three phases should be enough to withstand a likely-aggressive attack from the Dolphins.

Prediction: Patriots 28, Dolphins 20

