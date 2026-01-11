Patriots' Mike Vrabel Previews Chargers Matchup

The New England Patriots have numbers and history on their side when they take on the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card matchup.

Only the Green Bay Packers have ever won a Wild Card game as a number seven seed, so history supports the Patriots, but that doesn't mean it will factor much into the matchup against the Chargers. Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel spoke about how dangerous the Chargers can be and what he expects to see from them.

"Physical group," Vrabel said of the Chargers. "They run the football. They have had some moving parts, so I give a lot of credit to them. They're protecting for one of the top quarterbacks in this league, and when they give him time, he does a fantastic job. When he has to extend plays or scrambles, he's creating X plays and they're successful that way as well."

"So, it's a challenge, but they want to be physical, they want to wear on you, they don't mind a bunch of third-and-2s and 3s. They've got a lot of short yardages that they convert, so they're doing a lot of things well. Obviously, possessing the football, and then being able to extend drives by staying on schedule."

New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel looks on during the first half against the New York Jets. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Vrabel Foresees Tough Matchup Against Chargers

The Patriots didn't play the Chargers this season, but last year Los Angeles came to New England and blew the doors off of them, winning 40-7 in the penultimate regular season game in Week 17.

Granted, it was a very different Patriots team that took the field that day vs. the one that will face off against the Chargers in the playoffs, but many personnel on the New England sideline were there to witness the beating. It wasn't pretty.

Now the Patriots have to avenge themselves in order to keep their season and Super Bowl hopes alive. Luckily, they have Vrabel leading the way. He established his simple expectations for the group ahead of the game.

"Just need everybody at their best on Sunday at 8:15. That's what the challenge is, to prepare and then obviously enjoy, continue to enjoy what we do in preparation and the execution. But everybody just has to be a little bit better in the details and focused on things in their job," Vrabel said.

Regardless of what happened before the game, nothing matters anymore. Whichever team executes the best within the 60 minutes of the game will advance to the divisional round. Vrabel will do whatever he can to make sure that's the Patriots.

