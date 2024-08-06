Patriots' Jerod Mayo Responds to Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors
On Monday night, the New England Patriots saw their name rapidly appear within the latest rumors around the NFL as they got linked to a potential blockbuster deal for standout WR Brandon Aiyuk amid his recent trade request from the San Francisco 49ers.
Aiyuk has been a key name to watch on the NFL trade market in recent weeks as his unsuccessful contract discussions went awry in San Francisco, now leading to an ask out from the Bay from the star WR. As a result, the Patriots have now gotten themselves in the action, and now could be in striking distance to get their hands on an elite WR1 for this roster.
However, as the chatter has ramped up between New England and Aiyuk, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has opted to channel his inner Bill Belichick on the subject. When arriving at Tuesday's training camp, he shot down the opportunity to speak on the rumors, stating he won't talk about players on opposing teams:
"I know what all of you guys want to know. One thing I did learn from Bill [Belichick] is I just – I don't talk about players on other teams. So, just let me go ahead and say that now. But I remember as a player, I appreciated that. I appreciated that the only opinions that mattered were inside the walls. So, I'm still trying to apply that now going forward."- Jerod Mayo on Patriots-Aiyuk rumors
The Patriots appeared alongside the Cleveland Browns in the latest Aiyuk rumor, revealing that each team has a framework ready and accepted by the 49ers for a potential deal and now awaits the star wideout to agree to acceptable contract terms from either side. While a tempting and exciting possibility, Mayo has taken the quiet approach, focusing on the players in the building right now.
Instead of shedding light on the Aiyuk report, Mayo issued some confidence in the Patriots' existing group of pass catchers as they move through the motions of training camp, noting that the room is "working hard" while the front office continues to look at improving the roster nonetheless:
"Those guys are working hard. They're getting better every day. Now, from Eliot and my perspective, we're always trying to get better, no matter what position we're talking about, no matter how those guys get here, whether it's through cuts or through trades or whatever, we're always looking to improve our team and win now."- Jerod Mayo on Patriots' WR core
Mayo may not be engaged with the media on the Patriots' progress with a trade for the 49ers WR, but that doesn't mean the front office isn't working diligently behind the scenes to make something happen. New England has reportedly been trying to facilitate a deal for the Aiyuk for months now, and as San Francisco becomes increasingly willing to ship him off, the better chance the Patriots have to secure him.
Aiyuk finished his last season with the 49ers posting 75 receptions, a career-high 1,342 yards, and seven touchdowns in 16 games. The Patriots could benefit immensely from having a top target like him in their offense longing for a spark after last season and would be a significant piece to add in aiding Drake Maye's pending development.
As we get closer to the start of the NFL regular season, expect talks to accelerate surrounding Aiyuk and his future with the 49ers, with New England right in the mix as a prime suitor to make a long-awaited move happen.
