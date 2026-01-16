Patriots' Josh McDaniels Has Family Ties in Texans Playoff Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels is typically disinclined to “take sides against the family,” he will be forced to forsake the infamous “Godfather” tenet when the Houston Texans arrive for a Divisional Round showdown this weekend at Gillette Stadium.

With the chance to earn a spot in the AFC Championship game, McDaniels will stand in opposition to his younger brother Ben — who currently serves as the Texans’ offensive passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach. Whether it be New England or Houston who punches its ticket to compete for the Conference title, a member of the McDaniels’ family will be represented.

Although the Pats’ OC will be singularly focused on helping his offense overcome a tenacious, yet stifling Texans’ defense, McDaniels remains intrigued by the challenge of competing with his sibling on of the game’s most-featured stages.

“Just looking forward to the opportunity," the elder McDaniels recently told reporters at Gillette Stadium. “He’s trying to beat us like we are trying to beat him … We compete almost in everything we do honestly, which is kind of fun. And this will be no different."

In his third tour of duty as the architect of the Patriots’ offense, McDaniels has helped lead the club to a metaphorical scoring renaissance. Under McDaniels' playcalling, the Patriots were the second-best scoring offense in the league with an average of 28.8 points per game, improving from the previous season, where they placed in the bottom-three with 16.1 points per game. McDaniels was also credited for helping guide second-year quarterback Drake Maye to an MVP-caliber performance this season.

Though Ben McDaniels’ resume may not include the six Super Bowl championships won by his older brother, he has begun to forge an impressive career in his own right, as one of the Texans’ top assistants. Houston’s passing offense and scoring offense ranked No. 14 and No. 13, respectively, this season, while the team’s pass catchers have performed well, despite top receiver Nico Collins having dealt with injuries throughout the season.

"We've lived this our whole life, and we have a great appreciation for football and what it has done for our families," Ben McDaniels told Houston’s media contingent. “The stakes are higher, but [we] just kind of enjoy the concept of it and appreciate what we're both doing."

Patriots vs. Texans is More than Just a Family Affair for Josh McDaniels

Jun 10, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (l) and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels (r) speak to each other during minicamp held in the WIN Field House at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite the “brother vs. brother” dynamic of this upcoming matchup, both Josh and Ben McDaniels will not eliminate their typical weekly communication in the days leading up to kickoff. However, the nature of their conversations will understandably be limited as they remain focused on the task at hand — a point not lost on the elder brother.

"We grew up in a coach's household, [with our] dad [Thom] and just super proud of what Ben's been able to do," Josh McDaniels said. “One of us will lose, and one of us will win. We know that going into the game," said Josh. "I'm going to do everything in my power that I can do in my role to help us win, and I'm sure [Ben] will do the same."

In addition to his younger brother, McDaniels will also share both history and familiarity with several Texans’ coaches: including general manager Nick Caserio, offensive coordinator Nick Caley, offensive line coach Cole Popovich, offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski and player personnel assistant Shane Vereen. Still, McDaniels continues to be less worried about his familiarity with Houston’s coaches — choosing to focus on the performance of his players above all else.

“The fact that we know each other a little bit more because we worked together for a while, I don’t really go too far into the advantage gained-or-not-gained,” McDaniels added. “We all have an opportunity to do whatever we want to do this week schematically, and ultimately it’s gonna come down to our players.”

After all, McDaniels would be the first to say that playoff football is “not personal … it’s strictly biusiness.”

