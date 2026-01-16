Drake Maye Praises Patriots RB's Resiliency

It's been a hard year for New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

In March, his father passed away. He missed part of the team's OTA periods to be with his family and grieve. Once the season started, fumbling issues -- something he's dealt with in the past -- started to pop up again.

A myriad of turnovers, including one at the goal line against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3, put the Patriots behind the eight-ball to start the season. Now, with the Patriots getting ready to face the Houston Texans at home in the AFC Divisional round, Stevenson has rounded into a form the team hasn't seen from him in seasons.

To close the regular season, he rushed for 131 yards and scored three touchdowns in a blowout win against the Dolphins. One week later, in his second-career postseason game, he carried the rock 10 times for 53 more yards. The Patriots won 16-3, earning the right to play yet another home playoff game.

After the fact, Stevenson's quarterback praised all the things the five-year veteran has dealt with.

"It's been awesome to watch," Drake Maye said this week about appreciating Stevenson's resiliency. "I think the biggest thing is he hasn't wavered, and we haven't shied away from trusting in him. I think that's the biggest thing coaching-wise and teammate-wise. We knew what type of player he was, what type of player he can be in this league."

Maye also added that, although he gave the ball away a few times, he's rebounded to becoming one of the team's best players on the offensive side of the ball.

"As you've seen it, it's been such a great deal to watch him kind of bounce back and have some early season woes, and that's just part of life," Maye said. "He hasn't blinked. He's had some things off the field and on the field, and he's just kept his head down and has become a great player for us. He's been fun to watch."

Rhamondre Stevenson Keeps Pushing Through Adversity

Back in December, after Stevenson ran it in to score the game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens, he spoke to Patriots.com about what that moment meant for him -- and his family.

"He would love it," Stevenson said about the Patriots earning a playoff berth on his score. "The last couple of years, all he wanted to do was see us win. We're finally winning, and I feel like he has the best seat in the house now from up above, so I know he's proud. I know he's looking down smiling and just proud of all of us."

His struggles on the field have opened his eyes to a different perspective in the process.

"So football and career things, if it's not going my way it's easy for me to have the perspective to keep going and stay on track because I know people close to me that had real life things going on and kept pushing through – so that gives me an extra boost of confidence as well."

And Stevenson has a chance to make his dad really proud. The Super Bowl is just two more wins away.

