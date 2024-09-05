Patriots Fans Struggling for Optimism
There was a time when the New England Patriots were considered perennial Super Bowl contenders. That was actually rather recent, but it feels like ages ago.
Now imagine how Patriots fans feel.
In a recent poll conducted by The Athletic, the New England fan base was deemed one of the most hopeless across the NFL.
Patriots fans ranked 29th in optimism, with only 24.7 percent of the Foxborough faithful having a positive outlook for the 2024 NFL campaign.
Based on how things turned out last year, it's understandable.
The Pats went just 4-13 in 2023, marking their worst finish since 1992. The putrid season ended up being a death knell for Bill Belichick, who agreed to part ways with the organization after being its head coach for 24 years.
Things don't appear to be looking up all that much this season, either.
Yes, the Patriots began a new era by selecting quarterback Drake Maye with the No. 3 overall pick of the NFL Draft, but Jacoby Brissett will begin the year as the starter. Not only that, but New England lacks elite offensive weaponry and may very well have the worst set of players at the skill positions in the league.
The Pats' issues don't stop there, either. Their offensive line is a major question mark, and the jury is out on Jerod Mayo as he enters his first season as the team's head coach.
On top of all of that, the Patriots are pretty clearly the worst team in the AFC East, which sounds awfully strange considering the franchise ruled the division for the better part of two decades.
"Rookie head coach, an OC that was their 12th choice, no explosive talent on offense. Another long year, for sure," one fan said of New England's outlook for 2024.
All of that may be true, but the Pats are entering rebuilding mode. They aren't supposed to contend for a Super Bowl this season, and that's okay. It's all about carving out a path to another championship, and the Patriots can start doing that this year.
We'll see how New England looks when it takes on the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1.
