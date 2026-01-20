Drake Maye's Wife Celebrates Patriots Victory with Statement Look

Ann Michael Maye was dressed for the moment when the New England Patriots clutched a crucial victory against the Houston Texans to secure a trip to the AFC Championship game.

The wife of the Pats' second-year quarterback Drake Maye was trending for her outfit at Gillette Stadium this past weekend. Anne Michael, who has been blowing up on Instagram and TikTok this year, is no stranger to going viral. Her "Bakemas" videos got millions of views across social media platforms and she was recently featured in a pizza tasting video with Barstool Sports president Dave Por.

But after the divisional matchup, she was trending for the outfit she sported on the field.

Ann Michael Maye Goes Viral With Bold Game-Day Look

When the Patriots lined up for a win-or-go-home playoff showdown, Ann Michael made her own statement from the stands with her outfit. She hopped on Instagram Stories and dropped a selfie of her game-day fit. And it did not miss. Front and center was a bold sweatshirt spelling it out loud and clear: “I LOVE DRAKE MAYE.”

Ann Michael Maye wearing the 'I love Drake Maye' shirt to the Divisional Game | Ann Michael Maye/ Instagram

The timing for made the shirt even better. Drake, now firmly entrenched as New England’s guy under center, has been on a heater this season and steering the Patriots through the postseason spotlight. When the lights are brightest, so is the support.

The sweatshirt is a call out to some of the most devoted Patriots fans, who have spent the season evangelizing Drake's talents on the field and calling for him to be named MVP. They even gave the QB a special nickname, donning him with the title Drake "Drake Maye" Maye.

Ann Michael isn’t the only one in that lane, either. About a month ago, Patriots OT Will Campbell showed up to a matchup rocking the exact same message, proving that Maye-mania isn’t limited to the family section.

While the sweatshirt did numbers off the field, Drake handled business on it. In a snow-covered divisional clash against the Texans, the Patriots powered through ugly conditions for a 28–16 win to punch their ticket to the AFC Championship. It wasn’t pretty early. Snowfall, stiff defenses and slippery footballs made life tough for both offenses. Maye finished 16-of-27 for 179 yards with three touchdowns, along with one interception and a few ball-security scares. But when it was time to make the throws that mattered, he delivered.

As New England keeps marching through January, Drake's play, and Ann Michael’s sideline presence have become part of the Patriots’ playoff narrative. Different roles, same message: all in.

