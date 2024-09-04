Patriots’ Tom Brady Reveals His Greatest Game
While the days of Tom Brady leading the New England Patriots to Super Bowl contention each and every year may be gone, the memories have not faded a bit.
Brady may be retired, but he has not stopped thinking about his days with the Patriots. Those memories are mutually great for Brady, the franchise, and the fans.
Thinking back on his career recently, Brady spoke out about his greatest game. He could not help but name the Super Bowl win over the Atlanta Falcons as his favorite.
“I’d say the greatest game I was ever a part of was the one where we beat Atlanta. Sometimes, even the next day, I remember I turned the tape on because as a player, you don’t see so much of what’s going on. You just kind of see from your little narrow perspective. I remember going back in the times that I’ve watched that game ever since, and I go holy [expletive]. I still can’t believe we won that game.”
Making a comeback from down 28-3 in the Super Bowl of all games was absolutely insane. That accomplishment is not a surprise to be named as Brady's greatest game.
In that comeback win, Brady put on a masterful performance. He completed 43 of his 62 pass attempts for 466 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. He led the team to a 19-point fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.
Of course, as all New England fans well remember, running back James White scored on a two-yard run to begin overtime to seal the win for the Patriots.
Heading into the 2024 NFL season, fans are hungry to see New England get back into Super Bowl contention. A lot has changed this offseason.
Even though Brady has been gone for a handful of years, that era of Patriots' football is completely gone. Bill Belichick and the team parted ways during the NFL offseason. Now, Jerod Mayo is set to lead New England moving forward in the hope of turning the franchise back into a yearly contender.
All attention is focused on the upcoming season, but thinking back about the past with Brady is good for the soul. It will be fun listening to him in the broadcast booth during the 2024 season.
