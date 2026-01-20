Two Patriots Earn PFWA Rookie Team Honors

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots turn their attention to their AFC championship showdown with the Denver Broncos, a pair of promising first-year standouts have joined the ranks of those earning individual accolades for an impressive regular-season performance.

Running back TreVeyon Henderson and kicker Andy Borregales have been named to the Pro Football Writers of America’s All-Rookie team, as announced on Jan. 20. The news comes just one day removed from quarterback Drake Maye having earned second-team ALL AFC honors from the PFWA.

Henderson was selected by the New England Patriots in the second round as the 38th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. The 23-year-old has showcased both the poise and prowess, which has made him one of the team’s most explosive weapons this season. Henderson’s exceptional breakaway speed and acceleration have separated him form his peers, thus far. The Ohio State product compiled 911 yards on 180 carries with nine touchdowns during the regular season. Henderson was also named the AFC Offensive Player of the Month for November.

Borregales, whom the Patriots selected at pick No. 182 in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has become a fan favorite in short order. After narrowly winning a fierce training camp battle with veteran John Parker Romo, he drew the ire of his critics by missing a Week 1 field goal attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as a pair of extra point attempts in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Still, Borregales stayed the course. As a result, he has since delivered on several key kicks, including a game-winning 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to give the Pats a Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills. The University of Miami product finished the season having made 27 of 32 attempts (84.4%), including 4-of-4 from 50+ yards.

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) misses a field goal from the hold of New England Patriots punter Bryce Baringer (17) during the third quarter against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Patriots Rookies have Typically been Well-Represented by PFWA Honors

The Patriots did not have a PFWA All-Rookie team selection last season in 2024. Punter Bryce Baringer earned the honor in 2023, as did punt returner Marcus Jones and special teamer Brenden Schooler in 2022, quarterback Mac Jones and defensive tackle Christian Barmore in 2021, offensive guard Michael Onwenu in 2020

Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan was named this season’s PFWA Rookie of the Year and Offensive Rookie of the Year. On the preventive side of the ball, Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger earned Defensive Rookie of the Year for 2025.

By their own declaration, the PFWA has honored an All-Rookie team every season since 1974. Only players who are in their first season of pro football are designated as rookies by the NFL and are eligible for PFWA rookie awards. Players designated as NFL first-year players who have been active in another pro football league or who have NFL experience, including preseason training camp in a previous season, are not eligible for All-Rookie awards.

