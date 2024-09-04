Patriots Sign Tallest Player in Franchise History
The New England Patriots are continually tinkering with their roster as they try to build back to being a potential contender. With that in mind, they have now added another new face.
According to a report from CBS News, the Patriots have added former Green Bay Packers' offensive tackle Caleb Jones to their practice squad.
Not only did they add a new offensive lineman, they also signed the tallest player to ever play in New England.
Jones stands in at 6-foot-9 and 370 pounds. He's an intimidating presence on the offensive line and also has solid potential. There is a chance that he could develop into a quality piece for the Patriots.
In order to make room for Jones to join the practice squad, New England chose to relesae defensive end Brevin Allen. After the move, the Patriots have a full practice squad heading into their Week 1 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Over the last two years, Jones has been with the Packers. He was never able to earn a role in Green Bay.
Last season, the 24-year-old offensive lineman played in just one game. He only played one snap in that game and it came on special teams.
Granted, this isn't a big move that will impact the team right away, but he could be developed into a player who could be a quality bench piece. Also, he made team history.
It's a cool record, but one that won't make an impact on the field. New England simply created a new fun fact about their franchise.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see if Jones can end up earning a role with the Patriots. He has a lot of work to do, but his pure size makes him an intriguing player to watch. At the very least, fans now have a new tallest player ever to watch in New England.
