Raiders Predicted to Land Former Patriots QB
Mac Jones was traded by the New England Patriots to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason. It was a move that ended what once appeared to be a promising situation for the franchise.
Now, it's sounding more and more likely that Jones could be a potential trade candidate once again.
With many teams around the NFL needing some quarterback help, could the Jaguars consider moving him?
Bleacher Report recently looked at the "trade big board" ahead of Week 1 action. Jones was included on that list and there were two potential trade destinations named for him.
Both the Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants were named possible trade destinations for Jones.
"The Las Vegas Raiders could consider adding Jones if the Gardner Minshew II experiment doesn't work and the team doesn't love the long-term prospects of Aidan O'Connell."
Minshew and O'Connell have been anything but impressive throughout training camp and preseason action. The Raiders are not in a good position at all. Without a better quarterback, Las Vegas will have no chance of competing in the AFC.
Jones would definitely give them a chance for a major upgrade. He has put up decent career numbers.
Throughout the first 42 games of his NFL career, Jones has completed 66.1 percent of his pass attempts for 8,918 yards, 46 touchdowns, and 36 interceptions. While he didn't do enough to remain as the Patriots' franchise quarterback, he's a capable starter.
At just 25 years old, Jones is still young enough to be a long-term option for a team as well. For the Raiders, that would have to be intriguing.
If Las Vegas could acquire Jones for a cheap price, they should go for it. Assuming the offense starts the season slow, this move would make more and more sense as the trade deadline draws closer.
Expect to continue hearing Jones' name floating around in the NFL rumor mill.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!