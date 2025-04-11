Patriots' Mike Vrabel Would Be 'Apoplectic' Over This Draft Scenario
The New England Patriots are certainly hoping for one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft, but it's looking more and more like neither player will be available.
The general consensus is starting to become that the Cleveland Browns will take Hunter at No. 2 and the New York Giants will follow and nab Carter third, leaving the Patriots without their assumed top two players on their wish list.
Bleacher Report's Gary Davenport feels that losing out on Carter in particular would irritate Mike Vrabel, and in predicting that the Giants would draft Carter at No. 3, he made a comment about what Vrabel's reaction would likely be in that scenario.
"It's also a pick that would leave New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel apoplectic. But that's a story for another day," Davenport wrote.
Given that Vrabel was a linebacker/edge rusher himself during his playing days, he surely has a soft spot for elite pass rushers, and Carter is widely viewed as the best pass rusher—and perhaps the best overall talent, period—in this upcoming draft class.
Carter racked up 68 tackles, 24 tackles for loss and 12 sacks during his final season at Penn State in 2024, establishing himself as a true game-wrecker in the Big Ten.
New England finished last in the league with just 28 sacks this past year, and while the Pats did add pieces like Harold Landry and Milton Williams to address the issue, they could still use more help along their front seven.
Due to Vrabel's history as a player (and as a coach), it stands to reason that he may have a strong preference for Carter, but if Carter is indeed off the board by the time the Pats are on the clock, he will simply need to adjust and move forward.
