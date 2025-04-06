Patriots OC Downplays Offensive Line Concerns
The New England Patriots have laid some solid groundwork this offseason in making their roster better on both ends of the football, though one aspect of the team that still remains in question is how well this offensive line will shape up for the season ahead.
After a year in which the Patriots had tremendous instability at the position, the front office has managed to add a few fresh starters in the mix with veterans like Garrett Bradbury and Morgan Moses, but without a stable left tackle and the various changes taking place from last year, there's reasonable cause to worry about how this protection could soon develop for 2025.
However, in the mind of Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, he's seemingly taking the situation with a glass half-full approach.
When McDaniels was asked about his feelings on the state of the offensive line during his opening presser with the team, he made his mindset clear: he's entering this year with a clean slate wherever it may be on the roster, holding with the ultimate goal of coaching all of his players to make them better.
"I always start each year with a fresh perspective," McDaniels said. "I wasn't here last year, and I know every player on our team is going to get a fresh start. We're going to give everybody our best, and our job is to take the guys that we have on our offense and make them better. I think that's a huge part of an assistant coach's job is to develop the players that you have... I'm confident in the guys we have working right now offensively on our staff that are preparing to teach these guys the things we want to do. Then it's a process. We'll get to know them more as we go, but we're excited. I've met most of them and looking forward to meeting the rest of them."
Of course, last season was far from perfect for New England both offensively and defensively, which doesn't stop at the offensive line. Though perhaps with a fresh slate this offseason and for the season ahead with a new coaching staff, five-man combination upfront, and a much better outlook for their year entirely, the arrow is trending up for the Patriots' offense.
A few additions in the draft, along with even a few more touchups made through free agency, likely wouldn't hurt the unit ahead of next season, but there's reason for optimism for this group in 2025 under McDaniels, Mike Vrabel and the rest of the coaching staff.
After back-to-back years of brutal 4-13 showcases, there's really only one way to go but up from here, and the Patriots have put enough pieces into place over recent months to confidently make that aspired leap.
