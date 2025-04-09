Patriots New Defender Gets Direct About Mike Vrabel
One of the very first moves the New England Patriots made this offseason was signing Harold Landry, who was released by the Tennessee Titans shortly before free agency.
Due to his time with the Titans, Landry is very familiar with Mike Vrabel, who coached the edge rusher for six seasons in Tennessee.
While speaking to reporters this week, Landry revealed that Vrabel was the primary factor in convincing him to join the Patriots.
“[Vrabel’s] meant a lot. He’s played a big role in my development as a player, and also in person,” Landry said. “I was excited to come back because he knows my skill set. He knows how I operate, and I think throughout my career, he and his staff have done a great job of putting me in positions to go out and be productive and help the team, and that’s what I’m looking forward to."
Landry enjoyed a very successful run under Vrabel's direction, earning a Pro Bowl appearance in 2021 after racking up 75 tackles and 12 sacks.
“That was one of the main reasons I came, because I knew Vrabes and his staff knew me, the familiarity with the scheme and all of it," added Landry. "It just fits with what I do with my skill set.”
New England signed Landry to a three-year, $43.5 million contract, which was met with some scrutiny at first given the fact that some feel he is a declining player.
However, the 28-year-old registered 71 tackles and nine sacks this past season, and he is two years removed from posting 70 stops and 10.5 sacks.
Landry missed all of 2022 with a torn ACL, but he has recovered very well from the injury and has not missed a game since.
The Pats finished dead last in the NFL with 28 sacks in 2024, so Landry's presence should be a breath of fresh air for the Patriots' pass rush.
