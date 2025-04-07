Insider Links Patriots to Jarring Draft Possibility
Could the New England Patriots look to target a quarterback prospect during this year’s draft?
It could be a possibility on the table for the Patriots brass, at least in the mind of some insiders with their ear to the ground.
According to ESPN insider Mike Reiss, the Patriots could be looking to add a quarterback during day two or three of this year’s draft following their move to trade Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys.
”Moving on from Milton increases the odds that the Patriots will draft a quarterback or, at the least, add an undrafted signal-caller because teams usually carry at least three on their roster… The Patriots most likely will be looking at options from the third to seventh rounds, which project to include the likes of Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Syracuse's Kyle McCord, Louisville's Tyler Shough, Texas' Quinn Ewers, Ohio State's Will Howard, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Minnesota's Max Brosmer, Indiana's Kurtis Rourke and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard.”
Considering an NFL team to hold three quarterbacks on the roster, it wouldn’t be a total surprise to see the Patriots look toward the position for a young contributor to add behind Drake Maye and Joshua Dobbs for the year ahead.
However, it does come out to be a bit perplexing when taking Milton into account, as the Patriots had a third quarterback on the roster that performed well in his opportunities last season, but shipped him out of the fold for a third-round pick. Especially with the various other needs around the roster, using any draft assets on another quarterback feels a bit redundant.
Instead, the Patriots could be looking to re-invest at the signal caller position, yet with another option from this year’s class, as opposed to an appealing option in their sixth rounder from a year ago.
The Patriots will finalize their plans and quarterback possibilities down the board once the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay, WI.
