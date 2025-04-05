Patriots Could Target Heisman Candidate QB in NFL Draft
The New England Patriots just traded away Joe Milton III, meaning they will have to shore up their quarterback depth in some form or fashion.
The Patriots did sign Josh Dobbs to serve as Drake Maye's primary backup, but they will need another signal-caller on the roster to fill out the depth chart.
New England could find its answer in the NFL Draft, and Mike Luciano of Musket Fire has linked the Pats to a very intriguing candidate: Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
"Gabriel's physical limitations may be the only thing keeping him out of the first few rounds," Luciano wrote. "A six-year player with deadeye accuracy and the ability to avoid turnovers, Gabriel is let down by the lack of 5-10 left-handed quarterbacks with concerns about arm strength waddling around the NFL...Gabriel has found ways to make it work in college, and he could do more of the same in New England."
Gabriel actually finished third in Heisman Trophy voting this past season after throwing for 3,857 yards, 30 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 72.9 percent of his passes.
The 24-year-old is certainly not viewed as an elite quarterback prospect, but he is definitely an intriguing candidate as far as being a Day 3 pick.
Gabriel would not threaten Maye's status as the starter, but he could represent a potential trade chip for the Patriots moving forward, much like Milton just did.
While he definitely has some physical drawbacks, there is no doubting Gabriel's production on the collegiate level, as he also put together five strong seasons between Central Florida and Oklahoma between 2019 and 2023 before arriving at Oregon last year.
Quarterback is certainly not at the top of New England's list of priorities heading into the draft, but it would definitely behoove the Pats to find another reserve at the position.
