How Raiders Have Different Feeling Heading into 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders will once again have a new regime in place. The Silver and Black have hired new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek to get things going for the Raiders next season. The Raiders believe that Carroll and Spytek will take the team and win a lot of games. But this offseason and heading into the 2025 season, it is a different feeling for the Raiders.
Raiders owner Mark Davis wants to bring a Super Bowl to the Silver and Black more than anyone. Davis has not been successful as an owner as far as winning goes. Davis has at times pushed the wrong buttons at times for the moves he has made for the team. But Davis knew something had to change and fast. Since moving the Raiders to Vegas has not found success.
But starting last season, he was bringing in football people to help him make the best decisions for the Raiders franchise and team. Davis knows that if he can get help from some of the best, he will put the Raiders in a better position to start winning. That was his thinking when he brought in the greatest quarterback of all time, Tom Brady, to be a minority owner for the Silver and Black.
Now, the Raiders have made a lot of different moves this offseason with the roster as well, which has put them in a position to be successful next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter and The Spun's Matt Hladik talked about the feeling changing with the Raiders this offseason on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Well, I do think process-wise it seems a lot better this time around," said Hladik. "I think when you have people that have been winners at this level, you know, like a John Spytek, Pete Carroll, and obviously Tom Brady and his role as part owner and advising over the top of what he is doing."
"I think when you have an established quarterback now like a Geno Smith who I think is probably not top five but top 10-12 in the league. So, I think you have a guy in the upper crust of the league. Which is a nice change of pace, which should help their offense. I think they are feelings, you get some of that optimism ... people are actually looking like this could be sustainable."
