Latest Raiders Coaching Search Developments, OL Struggles & What Fans Should Know

HENDERSON, Nev.—The Las Vegas Raiders have turned the page on the nightmare that was the 225 NFL season, and when John Spytek stepped to the microphone on Monday, the page was officially turned.

The quest to repair a storied franchise to the sustained greatness that some took for granted is not easy, but it is underway.

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Our latest episode of the Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast addresses the latest developments in the search for a new head coach, but also addresses some, but certainly not all, of the dysfunction from within the franchise in 2025, specifically from the offensive line.

Watch the Etnire Podcast Below:

The Coaching Search

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh walks off the field after the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

There are names starting to emerge for the next Raiders head coach, and the conventional wisdom is that the Las Vegas Raiders will end up hiring a young offensive mind to lead the team. But that doesn’t mean the team will be narrow-minded or singularly focused.

John Harbaugh is the ‘hottest’ commodity on the NFL coaching wish list, but people around the NFL think he might not be a fit for the Silver and Black. One NFL executive said, “The John Spytke dynamic I don’t think would bother John at all. I am not sure how it would or could work with TOm (Brady) not in the building. I don’t know if they have or don’t have a relationship, but I wouldn’t think that would work.”

Former Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Kevin Stefanski is a decorated coach who is coming from a dysfunctional franchise and may view his next job as his last if he fails again. Another NFL Executive said, “Kevin is a great mind, I think the Tom Brady in the shadows thing will scare off someline like him, or even John (Harbaugh.”

Money Talks

Both Stefanski and Harbaugh are going to ask for enormous money, longer deals, and control I do not think the Raiders are willing to give now. I believe those three things will stand in the way of either man getting the Raiders job, but both would be excellent hires should Tom Brady be able to secure them.

You Get an Interview Too

Klin Kubiac, the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator, will interview this Friday. Keep your eye out for Mike Lafleur, the Los Angeles Rams' offensive coordinator, to get an interview at some point as well, and probably even Mike Shula, the Los Angeles Rams' defensive coordinator.

Multiple other names, despite the conventional wisdom from those connected to the organization and around the NFL, think the team will end up going with a young offensive mind, and have secured interviews. This is brilliant. The Raiders are not narrow-minded or singularly focused. I expect the Raiders, at the end of the day, to hire a young offensive mind, but by being willing to spend the time to interview others who don’t fit that narrative, the team can possibly be wooed and wowed by a coach like the Pittsburgh Steelers were with Mike Tomlin.

Offensive Line Dysfunction

Las Vegas Raiders IOL Jackson Powers-Johnson | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

I said during the preseason that the Raiders situation was ridiculous and was vociferous that I was told by those inside the organization that, “Once the season starts, JPJ (Jackson Powers-Johnson) would be in the starting lineup,) And he was.

In the podcast, I relate conversations with coaches and members of the organization on why certain things happened the way they did.

GM John Spytek said of the 2026 Raiders offensive line, "We're going to attack this entire offseason with an extremely open mind. And anybody that can help bolster that offensive line and do the job required will be considered. We have a lot of cap space; we've got some elite draft picks and maybe adding a veteran presence in there or two would be helpful but not necessarily an absolute necessity. We're not going to begin with the end in mind."

