Tom Brady Embracing Critical Role With Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders' minority owner, Tom Brady, is the best quarterback we have ever seen in National Football League history. Brady was something else to watch. And the way he played out his career was something special to watch. From start to finish, Brady was a class act and never took one day for granted playing in the NFL. Any place he went, we were a winner and did it the right way.
Brady is now trying to bring his winning ways to the Silver and Black. Brady knows what it takes to win more than any player who has played a game in the NFL. Raiders owner Mark Davis brought in Brady to help him with any huge decisions that the franchise makes. It has been clear how much Davis has talked to Brady about the changes that the team has made this offseason.
Brady wants the Raiders to get back to their winning ways as well. And that is what he is trying to do. But Brady is not trying to take over anything. He wants his role to remain the same with the team.
"Well, I'm just a limited partner, so Mark's the boss," said Tom Brady. "And then Pete does his job and Spy does his job and, I think, we trust them to make the right decisions."
"I'm there as a great sounding board for anything they want to do."
Brady, along with Davis and new head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, all want the same for the franchise, and that is to win a lot of games starting next season. They are not looking to sit around a year or two to try to gett things headed in the right direction.
“They’ve worked together very well, and there are a lot of decisions that are made,” Brady said. “Winning games in September starts with what happens in February, March, and April, when no one’s really watching. They’ve been hard at work.
“And our goal is to, you know, win a lot of football games. You’ve got to work hard at it, and it’s all earned, and we’ve got a tough division. There’s a lot of good opponents we face. But it’s going to be up to the guys and their daily commitment to doing the right things.”
