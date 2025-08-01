Raiders' OL Sounds Off on Doing More to Help the Team
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to get things in order on the offensive side of the ball this season and get better play from that unit. In the last few years, the Raiders have not had much to show for on the offensive side. They have struggled a lot, and it is something they are going to fix before the start of the season. The offseason is going to have to set the tone for the team, and it is going to be interesting to see how the Raiders look as we get closer to the season.
The Raiders offensive line will have a big role in the things that they want to do this season. If they can be better than last season, it will give the offense another boost that it needs. The Raiders are in training camp right now and have to figure out who their starting five on the offensive line is going to be. The Raiders are in a good spot this season with their offensive line. They have a couple of starters battling, and you can never have too much depth on the offensive line.
One Raiders offensive lineman is looking to contribute more than he has in the past and wants to put his team in a better position to win. He wants that, but he also knows that he is going to have to earn his spot on the offensive line and is going to battle for it. It is something he has been doing his whole career, so it will not be anything new. It is going to be fun to see.
"To me it is very important for my personal stuff," said Raiders offensive lineman Thayer Munford Jr. "But at the same time, I talk to Maxx [Crosby] everyday, I want to play, I want to contribute a little more than I did the past years than ever because I am tired of sitting on the sidelines. If he loses, we lose, but I want to compete and win."
