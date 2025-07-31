Raiders Veterans Standing Out in Training Camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will have a lot of young players on both sides of the ball next season. It is also a group that is mixed with veterans. The good thing for the Raiders is that a lot of this young talent got experience last season when the Raiders had key players injured. They had to step up, and they did. It was good to see that those players were ready to play and it did not faze them one bit.
Now, as the Raiders changed a lot of things this offseason, training camp has become extremely important for the Silver and Black, both for the players and the new coaches. It is also a time for the team to build that important chemistry. The Raiders want to be able to compete with every team they play this season, and especially in the AFC West division, which is the hardest division in football.
Head coach Pete Carroll knew that the Raiders needed a veteran quarterback to help the offense, and that is what they got this offseason. The team has also added veterans in different positions on the team, and that is going to help the Raiders out because they will make sure that all the young players are set up for success.
And the veterans are not waiting till the season to show the new regime that they are the leaders on and off the field. They are showing it in training camp. That is something that is going to go a long way for the Raiders and will be key.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the veterans in training camp on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The thing that stood out to me the most is the veterans," said Carpenter. "Got to start with Devin White. This is a guy early in his career who played a lot of high-level football, then has struggled the last couple of seasons ... He is absolutely back, and yesterday when Pete Carroll said "He is back". He is playing at an unbelievable level. This guy has brought it strong; everything you saw from young Devin White is what you are seeing now."
White is looking to have a huge role for the defense this season and in camp, he is showing it off so far.
