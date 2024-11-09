A Look Back on Former Raiders Star's Big Performance Against Seahawks
2022 did not bring much success for the Las Vegas Raiders, but it did feature one of the most elite individual performances from any player that season.
Running back Josh Jacobs was having a magical season. He led the league in rushing and tied a career-high with 12 touchdowns.
The highlight of his season was an insane performance against the Seattle Seahawks on the road. He rushed 33 times for 229 yards and two touchdowns and led the team in receiving with 74 yards.
Jacobs’ day started with a three-yard carry in the first quarter. There were plenty of explosive runs to come, but a modest gain that led to a scoring drive was a good start.
Derek Carr struggled in this game, throwing two interceptions to Quandre Diggs. One interception came on the first play from scrimmage for the Silver and Black.
After Carr’s second interception, Coach Josh McDaniels and the Raiders’ coaching staff placed an emphasis on running the football. Good decision.
Midway through the second quarter, the Raiders led 14-13 after a Denzel Perryman interception. Carr ran a toss to Jacobs, who cut upfield, stiff-armed a defender, and took it all the way to the end zone from 30 yards out.
After a long touchdown drive from Seattle, Jacobs helped the Raiders get a field goal to take a 24-20 lead into the half.
The Raiders trailed 27-24 after a Kenneth Walker III touchdown, but Jacobs wasn’t done. A few tough runs and a big catch helped move the Raiders down the field. Las Vegas eventually tied the game with a field goal.
The Seahawks regained the lead on a Travis Homer pass from Geno Smith late in the fourth quarter. With less than five minutes left, the Raiders needed Jacobs to get them down the field again.
His 23 yards on that drive led to a Foster Moreau touchdown catch that tied the game. Neither team was able to win the game in regulation.
34-34. Overtime.
The Raiders tried a long field goal on their first possession, but it was no good. The Seahawks could not get anything going on their first drive.
Raiders ball.
The Raiders had the ball on their own 14-yard line. Carr handed the ball to Jacobs up the middle.
And that would do it. Jacobs took the ball 86 yards to the house. Game over.
Raiders 40, Seahawks 34.
Jacobs finished the game with 303 total yards en route to the team’s fourth victory of the year. It was a bright spot in a tough season for the Silver and Black.
