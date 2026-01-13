Three Free Agents the Raiders Should Be Thinking About

The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of revisions they need to make to their roster for next season. A team doesn't win three games out of a possible 17 without major flaws littered throughout their team. They have building blocks to build off on in 2026, but they're missing even competent starters all throughout their offensive line and secondary.

Pete Carroll constructed the Raiders roster and made it tailor-made to his history and tastes. There's no reason why Tyler Lockett should be in a receiving room with a lot of younger players and take snaps away from them. With a new mind in charge, what should be some free agents the Raiders target this offseason?

Three Free Agents

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) during the first half against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Big Splash

According to Spotrac, the Raiders are projected to have the third most cap space in the NFL this offseason. They can use that to make a big splash and complete their offense with a franchise-wide receiver. There were points this season where George Pickens was a better wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys than CeeDee Lamb.

Pickens is coming off his best season in the NFL, with nine receiving touchdowns and 1,429 yards. He saw 137 targets and caught 93 of them, for an incredible 15.4 yards per catch. He was responsible for 73 first downs and also fumbled the ball four times.

Nov 17, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens (3) runs to score a touchdown during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

The biggest obstacle in the Raiders' acquiring Pickens is that the Cowboys aren't going to want to let him go. The Raiders may have to give him a lucrative contract for him to look elsewhere, but he's proved this season that he's worth every cent. He's one of the best contested catchers in the NFL, and his ability to rack up yards after the catch makes him an offensive engine.

Another obstacle in getting Pickens through the door is whether he'd want to commit to a team that's going to endure a multi-year rebuild. A franchise quarterback like Fernando Mendoza may sweeten the deal, as he'd be sure to get the bulk of their receptions. If the Raiders can pull this off, Pickens would complete their offense and give them a young corps of Ashton Jeanty , Brock Bowers, Pickens, and Mendoza to move into the future with.

Bringing Back a Franchise Legend

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers outside linebacker Khalil MacK (52) is introduced for the game against the Minnesota Vikings at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Khalil Mack began his career with the Raiders, and he has the potential to end it with them as well. He's a free agent this offseason, and if he doesn't retire, would be a welcome addition to a Raiders defense in desperate search of a pass rush outside of Maxx Crosby.

He was only able to play 12 games this season, but he had 5.5 sacks, 32 total tackles, and seven tackles for loss. Despite his being nearly 35 years old, he can still provide some valuable reps and settle a defense that's been shaky for the Raiders.

Dec 17, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Oakland Raiders defensive end Khalil Mack (52) stands on the field during a break in the action against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Bringing Mack back wouldn't dramatically improve their defense, but it'd be an appropriate farewell tour for a franchise legend. I can see him playing a similar role to what Jamal Adams had accomplished in 2025.

A savvy veteran who can make tackles and read the offense, but may not have the physical abilities to make the most of that knowledge. He can serve as a mentor to young linebackers on the roster, such as Cody Lindenberg or Tommy Eichenberg. A one or even two-year deal would suffice for Mack, and it wouldn't have to be crazy expensive either.

Taking a Chance

East Rutherford, NJ -- August 24, 2024 -- Evan Neal of the Giants before the game. The New York Giants and New York Jets meet at MetLife Stadium in the final preseason game of the 2024 season for both teams. | Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Evan Neal has undeniably been a bust for the New York Giants. The seventh overall pick in 2022 was meant to be their franchise offensive tackle, but his playing time has only diminished since his rookie season. He didn't record a snap in 2025, and the Giants haven't picked up his fifth-year option, which means he isn't a part of their future. Ideally, the Raiders would sign him to a one-year contract and see if his first-round potential can break through with a change of scenery.

He has a loaded injury history and hasn't worked out so far, but his wide frame and abysmal stock make him a prime target for the Raiders to take a chance on. Their offensive line can't get much worse than it was this season. Giving Neal a shot may just result in a backup, but at least that backup will be 6' 7" and 340 lbs.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Silver and Black when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. Not only is it 100% FREE, but we also don’t spam you or sell your information. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content. Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on these free agents WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.